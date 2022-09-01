    বাংলা

    Arsenal beat Villa 2-1 to keep up 100% start

    The Brazilian pair Jesus and Martinelli score either side of the break to hand Arsenal a deserved triumph over Villa

    Reuters
    Published : 31 August 2022, 08:48 PM
    Updated : 31 August 2022, 08:48 PM

    Gabriel Jesus’s predatory instincts and a left-footed finish from Gabriel Martinelli ensured Arsenal won 2-1 against Aston Villa on Wednesday as the Gunners kept up their 100% start to the new Premier League season.

    The Brazilian pair scored either side of the break to hand Arsenal a deserved triumph as they dominated the match, advancing to a full house of 15 points from their opening five matches of the campaign.

    Jesus opened the scoring in the 31st minute with Martinelli grabbing the 77th-minute winner, three minutes after Villa had equalised through substitute Douglas Luiz, who scored directly from a corner.

    It was Villa’s fourth defeat in five games and adds to the mounting pressure on manager Steven Gerrard.

