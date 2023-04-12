Man City thrash Bayern 3-0 as Haaland reaches another milestone

"This never happens to Bayern Munich but credit to Manchester City, they were brilliant in both boxes," former Bayern player Owen Hargreaves said on BT Sport. "Pep had a game plan and it worked beautifully."

Sommer had a busy night and was pressed into action early, almost gifting Haaland a goal in the 14th minute. Taking too long to clear the ball, the striker bulldozed in and got his foot on the ball two yards from the net, but it flew wide.

City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan had a brilliant chance in the 34th minute, but Sommer, who was on the ground, stuck a leg out to save what looked like a certain goal.

Ruben Dias's flick in the second half looked bound for the net, but Sommer tipped it over the crossbar. However, he was helpless to stop Silva and then Haaland from completing the win.

Guardiola faced a familiar foe in Tuchel, who was Chelsea manager when they triumphed over City in the final in 2021.

The Spaniard has won four Premier League titles, one FA Cup and four League Cups at City but European success has eluded the manager who won the trophy twice when in charge of Barcelona.

His confidence will be high that he can end that drought ahead of the second leg, which takes place on April 19 at Munich's Allianz Arena.

"We don't think it is done. They are a good team and we are happy with the performance but we will have to try to win the game," Rodri added.