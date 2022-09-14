Dzeko guides Inter to 2-0 Champions League win over Viktoria Plzen

The Czech champions spent most of the game defending and faced an uphill battle after Pavel Bucha was sent off in the 61st minute for a dangerous tackle that caught Inter midfielder Nicolo Barella on the shin.

The visitors doubled their lead 10 minutes later on the counter attack when Dzeko turned provider with a clinical pass that allowed Denzel Dumfries to slot home.

Plzen brought on attacking players after they went down to 10 men but never really threatened and finished the match with only one shot on target to Inter's seven, with the visitors controlling nearly 70 percent of possession.