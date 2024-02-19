Former England captains tear into 'Bazball or bust' approach

Former England captains aimed both barrels at the team's high-wire 'Bazball' approach in the wake of their thrashing by India in the third Test on Sunday and called for Ben Stokes' side to temper their aggressive strategy to avoid further humiliation.

England lost by 434 runs in Rajkot to go 2-1 down in the five-match series, with the heavy defeat prompting questions about the attacking blueprint laid out for the side by skipper Stokes and head coach Brendon 'Baz' McCullum.

"This England team are hell bent on doing things their way, and 'saving Test cricket'. They are giving Test cricket a shot in the arm because they are so exciting," Michael Vaughan wrote in Britain's Daily Telegraph.

"But ultimately they have to be better than that now. They didn't win in New Zealand, they didn't win the Ashes, and if they carry on like this, they are going to lose in India. As a team, you are judged on series victories."