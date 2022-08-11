Bullet point previews of Premier League matches

* Everton have not tasted victory in 16 of their last 17 away matches in the Premier League.

* Aston Villa have not won their last five Premier League matches (D2 L3).

* Everton will be without defender Ben Godfrey for three months following leg surgery but new arrivals Conor Coady and Amadou Onana could feature.

Arsenal v Leicester City (1400)

* Arsenal have won their last three Premier League games against Leicester by a difference of two goals.

* Leicester will play their first away game since 2011 without goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel in the club after the Denmark international left for Nice.

* Leicester are yet to make a signing in the summer transfer window.

Brighton & Hove Albion v Newcastle United (1400)

* Brighton have not been beaten by Newcastle in their last five home Premier League meetings (W2 D3.

* Following a 2-1 victory in March, Newcastle are looking to secure consecutive league wins over Brighton for the first time since beating them twice in the 2016-17 Championship campaign.

* Newcastle have won five Premier League away games so far in 2022, already more than they won on the road in the whole of 2021 (four). The Magpies last won more Premier League away games in a single calendar year in 2013 (seven).