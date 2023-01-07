India's Mirza to retire after WTA 1000 event in Dubai in February

Sania Mirza, India's former doubles world number one, said she will call time on her career aged 36 after next month's Dubai Tennis Championships, after her 2022 retirement plans were delayed due to injury.

Mirza, regarded as her country's greatest women's tennis player, has won six Grand Slam doubles titles and will compete in her final major this month at the Australian Open, where she bagged the women's doubles crown in 2016.

"I was going to stop right after the WTA Finals because we were going to make the WTA Finals, but I tore my tendon in my elbow right before US Open, so I had to pull out of everything," Mirza told the WTA Tour's website in an interview published on Friday.