NZ women swap white shorts for blue over period anxieties

"It's always something that women athletes, not just footballers have had to deal with. In the end it just helps us focus more on performance and shows a recognition and appreciation of women's health."

NZF's decision follows similar moves by the England women's team, clubs including Manchester City and the Ireland women's rugby team.

"It's really important to us as players," said England's Lauren Hemp. "It's been in discussions for many years and it's important that we feel confident whilst playing and this is a massive step in the right direction.

"We can feel comfortable when sometimes we might not have been if it's your time in the month, so it's great to move away from white shorts to not having that worry," added Hemp, a forward for Manchester City, who have also done away with white shorts. "We can just concentrate on the games at hand."

Former England player Anita Asante said the move from white shorts has been discussed probably "for generations".