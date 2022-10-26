'Positive signs' over Australia entry, says Djokovic

Nine-times champion Novak Djokovic says there are "positive signs" that his three-year ban on entering Australia will be waived so he can play at the next Australian Open in January.

The 35-year-old Serbian was deported from Australia in the lead-up to the Grand Slam tournament this year on the grounds that his opposition to COVID-19 vaccination threatened the stability of country.

The former world number one said he was hoping to hear soon whether his bid to have his three-year visa ban set aside by the government had been successful.

"When it comes to Australia, there are some positive signs, but unofficially," he told Serbia's Sportal in an interview.