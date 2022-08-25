Barca and Man City draw charity friendly at Camp Nou

Barcelona and Manchester City drew an entertaining friendly 3-3 at Camp Nou on Wednesday in a game held to raise awareness of and funds for research into Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS).

More than 90,000 fans attended the game and gave a standing ovation to former club goalkeeper and assistant head coach Juan Carlos Unzue who was diagnosed with the progressive neurodegenerative disease two years ago.

Unzue won a Champions League, two LaLiga and one Copa del Rey titles as assistant manager to Luis Enrique at Barcelona before joining Girona as head coach in 2020.

He spent the entire game on Wednesday sitting in his wheelchair by the side of Barca manager Xavi Hernandez, as an honorary coach.