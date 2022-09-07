Chelsea's turbulent recent managerial history

Chelsea have new ownership but the ruthless strategy employed by former owner Roman Abramovich when it comes to hiring and firing managers appears to have remained at Stamford Bridge.



Just over three months since a consortium headed by American Todd Boehly completed a 4.25 billion pounds ($4.86 billion) takeover of Chelsea, Thomas Tuchel has been fired.



Like many of his predecessors, Tuchel delivered silverware into the Chelsea trophy cabinet, winning the Champions League just four months after taking over in 2021.



But just like them that proved no guarantee of lengthy employment at the west London club.



Here is a list of Chelsea's last six permanent managers and the circumstances of their exits.