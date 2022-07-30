Man City's outgoing transfers a sign of club's sustainability - Guardiola

The Premier League champions sold Jesus and Zinchenko to Arsenal for reported fees of 45 million pounds ($55 million) and 30 million pounds, respectively, in the close season window.

City, who have consistently ranked as one of the highest-spending clubs in European soccer in recent years, also let Sterling join Chelsea in a deal worth up to 50 million pounds.

They have fallen foul of UEFA's Financial Fair Play rules in the past, which were designed to curb excessive spending, although they limited their punishment by winning an appeal through the Court of Arbitration for Sport.