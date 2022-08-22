Roma's Wijnaldum breaks leg, Mourinho says midfielder out for a "long time"

"Following an injury sustained during training... Georginio Wijnaldum subsequently underwent medical tests that confirmed the presence of a fracture to the tibia in his right leg," Roma said in a statement.

"The player will undergo further assessments in the coming days."

Roma did not say how long Wijnaldum would be sidelined.

"In only two weeks, Gini became one of us because of his human qualities (his football qualities we already knew)," Roma manager Jose Mourinho said.

"Sadly, in a very unfortunate accident he had a bad injury that will keep him away from playing for a long time."