    Jota to miss World Cup with injury, says Liverpool's Klopp

    He was taken off on a stretcher deep into stoppage time during Liverpool's 1-0 Premier League win against champions Manchester City

    Portugal forward Diogo Jota has been ruled out of the World Cup due a calf injury, Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp told reporters on Tuesday. 

    Jota, 25, was taken off on a stretcher deep into stoppage time during Liverpool's 1-0 Premier League win against champions Manchester City at the weekend. 

    "The first diagnosis was clear and it's very sad news for us. We have to look at (player welfare), we always do and if we can consider things lineup-wise, we will," said Klopp, adding that Jota would not require surgery. 

    Jota, capped 29 times by Portugal, has scored 10 times for the national team.

