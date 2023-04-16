Nacho and Asensio score late to give Real Madrid 2-0 win at Cadiz

They did not manage to score until the 72nd minute when defender Nacho collected a pass from Aurelien Tchouameni and unleashed a fantastic long-range strike which went into the bottom left corner.

Four minutes later, Asensio extended their lead by netting a strike from the edge of the box into the bottom left corner.

"We have played a good game. Until the first goal we created many chances. David Gil played a great game," Real goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois told reporters.

"We controlled the game well. Happy with the victory. We should have been able to score more goals, but I hope we save them for Chelsea (in the second leg of our Champions League quarter-final) on Tuesday."

After losing two of their previous three league games and seeing their title chances fall further away, Carlo Ancelotti’s side were back to their best despite the absence of a number of their key players.