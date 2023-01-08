Arsenal boss Arteta defends touchline behaviour amid criticism

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta dismissed criticism of his behaviour on the touchline after he clashed with Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe and match officials during Tuesday's goalless draw at the Emirates Stadium.

Arteta repeatedly approached the fourth official and had an angry exchange with Howe after referee Andrew Madley rejected appeals from Arsenal players for a stoppage-time penalty as the Premier League leaders dropped points for only the third time this season.

Former England captain and BBC pundit Alan Shearer said his behaviour was "disrespectful" but the Spaniard maintained he has no reason to apologise. Arsenal were charged by the FA on Friday for failing to control their players.