    বাংলা

    Mbappe can't do it all himself, says France coach Deschamps

    The PSG frontman forced Danish keeper Kasper Schmeichel into a couple of saves but was unable to get on the scoresheet

    Reuters
    Published : 26 Sept 2022, 06:43 PM
    Updated : 26 Sept 2022, 06:43 PM

    France coach Didier Deschamps said Kylian Mbappe needs more support from his team mates after they lost 2-0 to Denmark in the Nations League on Sunday.

    Mbappe, who scored in a 2-0 win over Austria on Thursday, forced Danish keeper Kasper Schmeichel into a couple of saves but was unable to get on the scoresheet as Kasper Dolberg and Andreas Skov Olsen gave the hosts victory.

    "Kylian did a lot of good things," Deschamps told reporters. "He is one of the few players who has played two 90 minutes in three days.

    "He can't do everything by himself either. He was more decisive, like the whole team, three days ago, it does not worry me. I'm not going to worry about Kylian. He also needs the others."

    France, who will face Denmark again at the World Cup in November, finished third in their Nations League group with five points from six games.

    RELATED STORIES
    Barca's Uruguay defender Araujo to undergo thigh surgery
    Araujo to undergo thigh surgery
    He was injured in Uruguay's 1-0 loss away to Iran and was forced off the pitch
    Kenya's Kipchoge shatters marathon world record in Berlin
    Kenya's Kipchoge shatters marathon world record
    The 37-year-old Eliud Kipchoge shattered his own marathon world record, winning the Berlin race with a time of 2:01.09
    Salah rested for Liberia friendly, heads back to Liverpool
    Salah rested for Liberia friendly, heads back to Liverpool
    Egypt failed to qualify for this year's World Cup in Qatar, losing in a playoff to African champions Senegal
    Bangladesh beat Ireland to win Women’s T20 WC Qualifier title again
    Bangladesh win Women’s T20 WC Qualifier title
    They beat Ireland by seven runs in a thrilling final

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher