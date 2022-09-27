Mbappe can't do it all himself, says France coach Deschamps

"Kylian did a lot of good things," Deschamps told reporters. "He is one of the few players who has played two 90 minutes in three days.

"He can't do everything by himself either. He was more decisive, like the whole team, three days ago, it does not worry me. I'm not going to worry about Kylian. He also needs the others."

France, who will face Denmark again at the World Cup in November, finished third in their Nations League group with five points from six games.