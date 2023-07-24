    বাংলা

    India on course to sweep series after Siraj wrecks Windies

    Siraj claimed 5-60 to help bowl out West Indies for 255 after the hosts resumed their first innings on 229-5 at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain

    Reuters
    Published : 24 July 2023, 06:13 AM
    Updated : 24 July 2023, 06:13 AM

    India remained on course to complete a 2-0 series sweep after setting West Indies a daunting 365-run target and then reducing them to 76-2 on day four of the second Test on Sunday.

    Tagenarine Chanderpaul (24) and Jermaine Blackwood (20) will resume on Monday with West Indies still 289 behind and needing an extraordinary batting effort on a fifth day track to escape defeat.

    Earlier, leading an inexperienced Indian pace attack, Mohammed Siraj claimed 5-60 to help bowl out West Indies for 255 after the hosts resumed their first innings on 229-5 at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain.

    West Indies lost their last five wickets for only 26 runs with Siraj wreaking havoc with the ball.

    Possessing a handy lead of 183, Indian batters came out all guns blazing in their second innings scoring as if playing a T20 match.

    Skipper Rohit Sharma (57) raced to a 35-ball fifty as he and Yashasvi Jaiswal (38) took India to the 100-mark in 12.2 overs.

    Promoted to number four, Ishan Kishan struck an unbeaten 52 off 34 balls, his maiden test fifty in his second test, as India racked up 181-2 in 24 overs before declaring their innings.

    Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin further cemented India's position on a rain-marred day with two late blows.

    West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite made 28 before top edging Ashwin at short fine leg, while Kirk McKenzie was trapped lbw for a duck.

    For India, Siraj particularly stood out for the way he led the attack in the absence of a recovering Jasprit Bumrah and a rested Mohammed Shami.

    "I relish responsibilities," the 29-year-old told reporters.

    "To step in on the field with a responsibility on my shoulders gives me extra motivation and it is challenging as well and I like challenges."

    "It was hot and humid and because of the rain, we were going on and off the field. It's difficult for a fast bowler to keep yourself charged-up."

    RELATED STORIES
    Cricket - ICC World Test Championship Final - Australia v India - The Oval, London, Britain - Jun 7, 2023 India's Virat Kohli before the match.
    Kohli ton swells India's total before West Indies respond
    It was the former captain's first hundred outside India since his 123 against Australia in Perth in 2018
    Cricket - ICC World Test Championship Final - India Practice Session - The Oval, London, Britain - Jun 6, 2023, India's Rohit Sharma during practice
    Rohit rules out major changes as India eye series sweep
    With the prospect of rain looming over the match, India are yet to settle on their playing XI as they chase a 2-0 series sweep
    The International Cricket Council (ICC) Cricket World Cup 2019 Trophy, is seen during its tour at the National Stadium in Karachi, Pakistan October 7, 2018.
    ICC announces equal prize money for men's and women's events
    The decision is announced at the ICC's annual conference in Durban
    A general view of the trophy of the upcoming ICC Men's Cricket World Cup at a press conference in Mumbai, India, Jun 27, 2023.
    De Leede ton guides Netherlands to World Cup qualification
    Netherlands will appear at a fifth World Cup and their first since 2011

    Opinion

    Chile's leftist leader Boric grapples with thorny tax reform
    Natalia A Ramos Miranda
    India's coal mining bet stumbles as banks weigh rising risks
    Roli Srivastava
    Apollo-11: a shining moment in history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Germany’s China policy makes life easier for its companies
    Yawen Chen