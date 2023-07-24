India on course to sweep series after Siraj wrecks Windies

India remained on course to complete a 2-0 series sweep after setting West Indies a daunting 365-run target and then reducing them to 76-2 on day four of the second Test on Sunday.

Tagenarine Chanderpaul (24) and Jermaine Blackwood (20) will resume on Monday with West Indies still 289 behind and needing an extraordinary batting effort on a fifth day track to escape defeat.

Earlier, leading an inexperienced Indian pace attack, Mohammed Siraj claimed 5-60 to help bowl out West Indies for 255 after the hosts resumed their first innings on 229-5 at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain.