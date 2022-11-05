Ronaldo has last chance to shine on World Cup stage in Qatar

Between his first Portugal goal versus Greece at Euro 2004 and his most recent, a double against Switzerland in June 2022, 18 years have passed, making him a model of longevity.

He has scored 818 goals in his career and holds the record for the most Champions League goals in the competition's history with 140.

However, for a model athlete who got used to breaking records playing for some of the biggest clubs in the world, like Real Madrid, Juventus and Manchester United, his current form and attitude have been under the spotlight.

His brace versus the Swiss in the Nations League were his only goals in the 10 games Portugal have played in the last year.

With United he has scored just three times this season and his problems with manager Erik ten Hag have made headlines, with Ronaldo struggling to get into the starting team and expressing his dissatisfaction over the lack of minutes.