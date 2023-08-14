Klopp takes positives from Liverpool's season-opening draw at Chelsea

"I'm okay with the point... We had a really good start to the game, I liked that a lot," Klopp told reporters.

"Everything was there, what we've been working on. But then we opened the door for Chelsea, we lost the ball in one or two situations which was unnecessary. Chelsea got better in the game ... and we had to dig really deep and fight hard.

"I saw a lot of things I liked and some things I didn't like particularly. It's a first game at a tough place, and I tend to see it as a positive."

With Liverpool searching for a winner in the second half, attacker Salah was taken off in the 77th minute, marking the first time in seven seasons that he has failed to score in the first round of Premier League fixtures.

The Egyptian, who is tied with Alan Shearer, Wayne Rooney and Frank Lampard for most goals scored on opening day, appeared unhappy with the substitution, peeling the tape around his wrists and throwing it to the ground, but Klopp played down the significance of his reaction.

"I didn't have a conversation yet with him," Klopp said. "I did not know that if he could have scored in that game it would have been an all-time record or whatever.