Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

May 31, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Eriksen completes fairytale return to Denmark's Euro squad

The 32-year-old was among the 26 names announced on Thursday for the tournament in which Denmark play Slovenia, England and Serbia in Group C

Eriksen completes fairytale return to Denmark's Euro squad

Reuters

Published : 30 May 2024, 08:40 PM

Updated : 30 May 2024, 08:40 PM

Related Stories
Fans can give Bayern advantage against Real: Tuchel
Fans can give Bayern advantage against Real: Tuchel
Vinicius Jr earns Real draw at Bayern
Vinicius Jr earns Real draw at Bayern
Haaland becomes 'Barbarian King' in Clash of Clans
Haaland becomes 'Barbarian King' in Clash of Clans
Taskin on T20 World Cup squad despite injury concerns
Taskin on T20 World Cup squad despite injury concerns
Read More
S Africa heads for coalition as ANC set for big fall
S Africa heads for coalition as ANC set for big fall
Five powers plan bigger, deeper Asia military drills
Five powers plan bigger, deeper Asia military drills
Imam temporarily relieved of duty, not suspended: JnU
Imam temporarily relieved of duty, not suspended: JnU
Police monitor Taylor Swift gig decibels
Police monitor Taylor Swift gig decibels
Read More
Opinion

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?

John Kemp

Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Read More