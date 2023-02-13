Defiant Man City see off Villa to close gap on Arsenal

Manchester City produced a defiant response to the Premier League's charge sheet as they comfortably beat Aston Villa 3-1 to close to within three points of leaders Arsenal on Sunday.

Goals by Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan and Riyad Mahrez put the result beyond doubt by halftime as City got back on track following last weekend's loss at Tottenham Hotspur.

With the club facing more than 100 charges relating to alleged financial misconduct the home fans were in belligerent mood at the Etihad Stadium with a series of ironic chants.

On the pitch, City's players showed they have not been distracted by the developments as they effectively wrapped up the points even before the halftime whistle.