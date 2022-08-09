Portugal's Guedes joins Wolves from Valencia

Portugal winger Goncalo Guedes has joined Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers on a five-year deal from Valencia, both clubs said on Monday.

Wolves did not disclose any financial details but British media said the fee was 27.5 million pounds ($33.21 million).

"We have been monitoring Goncalo for a long time and are very pleased to welcome him to Wolves," club chairman Jeff Shi said of the 25-year-old forward.