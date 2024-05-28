Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

May 29, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Villa's Emery signs new five-year contract

Emery led Villa to their first top-four Premier League finish since 1995-96. He signs a new five-year contract that will keep him at the club until 2029.

Villa's Emery signs new five-year contract
Premier League - Aston Villa v Liverpool - Villa Park, Birmingham, Britain - May 13, 2024 Aston Villa manager Unai Emery applauds the fans during the lap of appreciation after the match REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters

Published : 28 May 2024, 12:45 AM

Updated : 28 May 2024, 12:45 AM

Related Stories
Fans can give Bayern advantage against Real: Tuchel
Fans can give Bayern advantage against Real: Tuchel
Vinicius Jr earns Real draw at Bayern
Vinicius Jr earns Real draw at Bayern
Haaland becomes 'Barbarian King' in Clash of Clans
Haaland becomes 'Barbarian King' in Clash of Clans
Taskin on T20 World Cup squad despite injury concerns
Taskin on T20 World Cup squad despite injury concerns
Read More
Australia chase a rare treble
Australia chase a rare treble
ACC moved to probe Gen Aziz's graft charges
ACC moved to probe Gen Aziz's graft charges
Hazlewood, Warner fire in Australia WC warm-up win
Hazlewood, Warner fire in Australia WC warm-up win
PMO terminates aides Tushar and Hafizur
PMO terminates aides Tushar and Hafizur
Read More
Opinion

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?

John Kemp

Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Read More