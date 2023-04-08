Lampard makes a losing return as Wolves beat Chelsea 1-0

    বাংলা

    Reuters
    Published : 8 April 2023, 05:13 PM
    Updated : 8 April 2023, 05:13 PM

    Frank Lampard got off to a losing start on his return as interim Chelsea manager on Saturday with the Blues beaten 1-0 at Wolverhampton Wanderers and still looking toothless in the Premier League.

    Matheus Nunes scored a 31st minute screamer at Molineux, the Portugal midfielder hitting the ball on the volley from the edge of the box on the right and past Kepa Arrizabalaga into the far corner.

    Chelsea great Lampard's appointment was announced on Thursday after Graham Potter paid the price for a string of poor results which left the team 11th and with a Champions league quarter-final away leg at Real Madrid looming next Wednesday.

    The club's record goalscorer, himself dismissed as manager in January 2021, was given a clear picture of the task he faces over the eight remaining games, with Chelsea on 29 goals from 30 matches.

    Chelsea had only one shot on target in the first half and, while looking much livelier after the break, were unable to make their passing and possession count.

    Julen Lopetegui's Wolves moved up to 12th and four points clear of the drop zone.

