    বাংলা

    PSG sign Brazilian defender Beraldo on a five-year deal

    The 20-year-old was a regular starter in Sau Paulo's top-flight matches and was part of their Copa do Brasil winning team in 2023

    Reuters
    Published : 1 Jan 2024, 02:31 PM
    Updated : 1 Jan 2024, 02:31 PM

    Paris St Germain have signed Brazilian centre-back Lucas Beraldo from Sao Paulo on a five-year deal, the club announced on Monday.

    The 20-year-old was a regular starter in Sau Paulo's top-flight matches and was part of their Copa do Brasil winning team in 2023. He has also played for the Brazil U-20 side.

    "I’m really happy to be joining a club as ambitious as Paris Saint-Germain. This is an important step in my career and one that will help me to move forward," Beraldo said in a statement.

    PSG have a five-point lead in the race to their third Ligue 1 title in a row, and face Toulouse in the French Champions Trophy final on Wednesday.

    RELATED STORIES
    Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois (1) plays teh ball during the first half against FC Barcelona at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
    Belgian keeper Courtois to miss out on Euro 2024
    Courtois, 31, was sidelined for months in October after he needed surgery on a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee
    Championship - Sunderland v Middlesbrough - Stadium of Light, Sunderland, Britain - October 7, 2023 Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray Action Images/Craig Brough
    Sunderland sack manager Mowbray
    The 60-year-old Mowbray, who took over from Alex Neil in August 2022, leaves the club ninth on 27 points after 19 games
    A model presents a creation by the project “Sou de algodao" (I'm made of cotton) during Sao Paulo Fashion Week, in Sao Paulo, Brazil Nov 9, 2023.
    Brazilian cotton hits the runway at Sao Paulo Fashion Week
    The nation’s producers take the natural fibre to the runway, strutting the catwalk of SPFW in celebration of the 150th anniversary of jeans
    The new GM logo is seen on the facade of the General Motors headquarters in Detroit, Michigan, US, March 16, 2021
    GM cancels 1,245 layoffs at factories in Brazil
    The announcement was made a day after a Brazilian labour court rejected the US automaker's request for an injunction to maintain the layoffs

    Opinion

    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps
    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India