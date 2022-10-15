Zaman replaces Qadir in Pakistan's squad for T20 World Cup

Pakistan batsman Fakhar Zaman has been promoted to the team's 15-player squad for the Twenty20 World Cup while leg spinner Usman Qadir has been moved to the travelling reserves due to an injury, the country's cricket board (PCB) said on Friday.

Experienced batsman Zaman was initially named in the travelling reserves for the World Cup, where Pakistan begin their campaign against arch-rivals India on Oct 23 in Melbourne.

The PCB said that the change had to be made as Qadir is yet to recover from a hairline fracture on his right thumb that he sustained during their T20 match against England in Karachi last month. He will not be available for selection before Oct 22.