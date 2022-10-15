    বাংলা

    Zaman replaces Qadir in Pakistan's squad for T20 World Cup

    The PCB said that the change had to be made as Qadir is yet to recover from a hairline fracture on his right thumb

    Reuters
    Published : 15 Oct 2022, 06:23 AM
    Updated : 15 Oct 2022, 06:23 AM

    Pakistan batsman Fakhar Zaman has been promoted to the team's 15-player squad for the Twenty20 World Cup while leg spinner Usman Qadir has been moved to the travelling reserves due to an injury, the country's cricket board (PCB) said on Friday.

    Experienced batsman Zaman was initially named in the travelling reserves for the World Cup, where Pakistan begin their campaign against arch-rivals India on Oct 23 in Melbourne.

    The PCB said that the change had to be made as Qadir is yet to recover from a hairline fracture on his right thumb that he sustained during their T20 match against England in Karachi last month. He will not be available for selection before Oct 22.

    Zaman will arrive in Brisbane from London along with Shaheen Shah Afridi on Saturday and will be available for selection for their warm-up matches against England and Afghanistan, during which the team management will assess his fitness.

    The 32-year-old's inclusion in the squad provides another option to the team in their middle order.

    Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood.

    RELATED STORIES
    Brazil's former soccer player Ronaldo kisses the trophy during a celebration of the 20th anniversary of 2002 World Cup title, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 30, 2022.
    Talented team mates will ease pressure on Neymar at WC: Brazil's Ronaldo
    Neymar has often carried the hopes of a nation but has been unable to lead Brazil into a World Cup final
    Argentina's national team plane to travel to Qatar 2022 World Cup unveiled - Ezeiza airport, Buenos Aires, Argentina - October 6, 2022 General view of the Argentina's national team plane as pictures of Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria are seen on the wing
    Messi worried by Dybala, Di Maria injuries
    The Argentina captain hopes they will both recover in time for the World Cup
    Credit:
    Qatar World Cup will have areas for drunk fans to sober up: chief
    Qatar will let ticketed fans buy alcoholic beer at matches starting three hours before kickoff and for one hour after the final whistle
    Credit: Pakistan Cricket
    Pakistan beat NZ to clinch tri-series
    The visitors secure a five-wicket win in the final of the tune-up series ahead of this month's T20 World Cup

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher