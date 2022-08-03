Keeper Henderson 'fuming' over lack of playing time at United

Goalkeeper Dean Henderson said he was "fuming" at the lack of playing time for Manchester United last season and that the last 12 months had been the toughest of his career.

The 25-year-old, who joined newly promoted Nottingham Forest on loan last month, made three appearances for United last season and was unable to displace David de Gea as first-choice goalkeeper.

Henderson looked to be on the verge of breaking into United's first team last year, having made 26 appearances for the club in the 2020-21 season and receiving a call-up to England's European Championship squad in June.