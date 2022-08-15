Lo Celso joins Villarreal on season-long loan

Argentina international midfielder Giovani lo Celso has completed a return to Villarreal after joining the LaLiga side on a loan deal until the end of the season from Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur, both teams said on Sunday.

Lo Celso made 19 appearances in all competitions for Spurs last season before spending the second half of the campaign at Villarreal, having fallen down the pecking order under the London side's manager, Antonio Conte.

The 26-year-old became a key player under Unai Emery, featuring 22 times and scoring once as Villarreal reached the Champions League semi-finals last season.