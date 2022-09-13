Xavi laughs off idea that playing at Bayern is like entering 'house of horrors'

Barcelona have never won at Bayern, who have triumphed in the last four meetings between the clubs with an overall score of 17-4, including an 8-2 thrashing in the 2020 quarter-finals.

While Xavi acknowledged the task in front of Barca is daunting, he said his side should have no fear going to Munich.

"I wouldn't call it the house of horrors - it's just Bayern's ground," Xavi said.

"I've seen both sides of the coin, beating them heavily and losing heavily against them, but we have never won at the Allianz and this speaks of how difficult a place it is to go and the task at hand, but we're optimistic.