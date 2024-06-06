Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

June 06, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Maguire, Maddison devastated after first cuts to England's Euro 2024 squad

Various media reports say Liverpool defender Jarell Quansah is also among those to suffer the axe

Maguire, Maddison devastated after first cuts to Euro squad
Premier League - Sheffield United v Tottenham Hotspur - Bramall Lane, Sheffield, Britain - May 19, 2024 Tottenham Hotspur's James Maddison after the match Action Images via Reuters/Craig Brough

Reuters

Published : 06 Jun 2024, 10:27 PM

Updated : 06 Jun 2024, 10:27 PM

Related Stories
Fans can give Bayern advantage against Real: Tuchel
Fans can give Bayern advantage against Real: Tuchel
Taskin on T20 World Cup squad despite injury concerns
Taskin on T20 World Cup squad despite injury concerns
Haaland becomes 'Barbarian King' in Clash of Clans
Haaland becomes 'Barbarian King' in Clash of Clans
Vinicius Jr earns Real draw at Bayern
Vinicius Jr earns Real draw at Bayern
Read More
Swiatek overwhelms Gauff to reach third French Open final
Swiatek overwhelms Gauff to reach third French Open final
PL to trial alternative financial system in 2024-25
PL to trial alternative financial system in 2024-25
19 ICT businesses get 3-year tax break
19 ICT businesses get 3-year tax break
Budget 2024-25 presented in parliament
Budget 2024-25 presented in parliament
Read More
Opinion

Hasina Rahman

Environment in peril: Act now
Environment in peril: Act now

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Read More