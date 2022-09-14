    বাংলা

    Simeone says Atletico 'lacked vision' in defeat at Leverkusen

    Robert Andrich and Moussa Diaby scored late goals as Leverkusen moved second in Group B on three points

    Reuters
    Published : 14 Sept 2022, 01:26 PM
    Updated : 14 Sept 2022, 01:26 PM

    Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone said his team lacked the vision to make the killer pass as they fell to a 2-0 defeat at Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League on Tuesday.

    Robert Andrich and Moussa Diaby scored late goals as Leverkusen moved second in Group B on three points, level with third-placed Atletico.

    "We lacked that vision of the game that is needed to better choose that last pass to take the team mate to goal," Simeone told reporters.

    "We had a very clear one with (Alvaro) Morata in the centre, another with Saul from outside, Joao (Felix) when he started taking the ball on the inside and had people on the right as well. Moves that obviously give the possibility to win the game."

    Simeone said the team were caught out after pushing hard for the win.

    "I think we were improving with the changes because the team was more dynamic in the game and had more speed to be able to attack," he said.

    "But, sometimes it happens when you attack, there are times when you don't defend well and this time, possibly looking at winning it, we ended losing it as we would have liked to win it."

    Atletico host Real Madrid in LaLiga on Sunday.

    Champions League
    RELATED STORIES
    Klopp says setbacks have become 'typical' for Liverpool
    Liverpool getting used to setbacks: Klopp
    He praises Liverpool's reaction to the "incredible" leveller from Ajax
    Britain's Murray not expecting to play in Davis Cup
    Murray not expecting to play in Davis Cup
    He has struggled to regain top form since undergoing two hip surgeries and is currently ranked 43rd in the world
    Australia have ready replacements for T20 skipper Finch: Hazlewood
    Australia have ready replacements for Finch: Hazlewood
    Under pressure without form with the bat, Finch's place in the team is under scrutiny ahead of Australia's World Cup title defence on home soil
    Broad, Anderson will be part of England's Ashes squad - McCullum
    Broad, Anderson will be part of England’s Ashes squad: McCullum
    Mired in a run of one win in 17 Tests, England named Ben Stokes to replace Joe Root as captain in April before bringing McCullum in

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher