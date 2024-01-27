I love it but I can't do this job on three wheels, says Klopp

FONDEST MEMORIES

Klopp has won the Champions League, Premier League, Club World Cup, FA Cup, League Cup and Super Cup, as well as the Community Shield during his time in charge. But asked for his fondest memories on the touch line he said the best were yet to come and that he had no regrets.

Former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson announced in 2001 he planned to retire, but had a change of heart six months later. A reporter made that point to Klopp, but was just a few words into his question when the German interrupted.

"No, no, nothing (could change his mind)," he added. "If we won everything this season it wouldn't change my mind. And if we don't win anything, it wouldn't change my mind."

Liverpool's CEO Billy Hogan said he was surprised and saddened by Klopp's decision, but understood it.

"It's hard to put into words how significant it is," Hogan said. "When Juergen joined in 2015 he spoke about leaving the club in a better place to how he found it. If you look at where we are today there is no doubt he's done that."

Hogan would not give a timeline for finding a replacement, saying however long a thorough search takes.

Klopp said the fact Liverpool's foundation is solid means he will step away without reservations about the team's future and he won't be offering his two cents on the way out.

"So many people work here with only one idea: to find a perfect solution for Liverpool FC. Pretty sure that will happen," he said. "And the last thing they need is advice from the old man walking out telling them, 'By the way, make sure you bring him in,' or whatever. I will definitely not do that."

Saying he was keen to lead a normal life, Klopp was asked what that might entail.

"I don't know what a normal life is, so I have to figure it out," he said.