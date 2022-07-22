July 22 2022

    বাংলা

    Mane named African Footballer of Year again

    The Senegalese forward wins the award for the second time, pipping his former Liverpool teammate Mo Salah and compatriot Edouard Mendy

    Reuters
    Published : 22 July 2022, 8:43 AM
    Updated : 22 July 2022, 8:43 AM

    Sadio Mane was named African Footballer of Year on Thursday after a season in which he kicked the winning penalty for Senegal as they claimed their first Africa Cup of Nations title and repeated the feat when they secured World Cup qualification.

    Mane finished ahead of Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah, his former Liverpool team mate, and fellow Senegalese Edouard Mendy in the voting.

    It was the second time the 30-year-old Mane, who last month joined German champions Bayern Munich, has won the award.

    He was the last winner of the award in 2019. The Confederation of African Football did not hold it over of the last two years and has now changed to recognising accomplishments over the season rather than the calendar year.

    Mane converted the winning penalty in February as Senegal beat Egypt in the Cup of Nations final in Yaounde, proving the talisman as his country took a first ever African title.

    Six weeks later, he struck the decisive spot-kick as Senegal again edged Egypt in a penalty shootout to win a place at the World Cup finals in Qatar.

    He overshadowed Salah on both occasions, although the pair shared success with Liverpool in the FA Cup and League Cup and helped them reach the Champions League final.

    Mane also finished ahead of Salah in the 2019 voting. Salah, 30, won the award in 2017 and 2018 with Mane second on both occasions.

    "I dedicate this award to the youth of Senegal. I'm very emotional and don't have the words to express how I'm feeling," Mane told the audience at the CAF awards in Rabat after flying in from Washington DC, where he scored in a pre-season friendly for his new club on Wednesday.

    Mendy, who plays for Chelsea, was named the best goalkeeper in the world at FIFA’s 2021 award, held in January.

    RELATED STORIES
    Former Germany striker Seeler dies aged 85
    Former Germany striker Seeler dies
    The prolific striker scored 43 goals in 72 games for West Germany between 1954-70 and was captain for 40 of them. He was 85
    COVID puts a stop to Froome's encouraging Tour de France
    COVID puts a stop to Froome's encouraging Tour de France
    Four-time champion Chris Froome's encouraging Tour de France came to a frustrating halt on Thursday when the Briton pulled out of the race after contracting COVID-19.
    Manchester United's Fernandes backs manager's strict timekeeping
    Manchester United's Fernandes backs manager's strict timekeeping
    Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes welcomed new manager Erik Ten Hag's uncompromising attitude towards punctuality, saying the Premier League club had lacked discipline prior to the Dutchman ...
    FIFA warns it could suspend El Salvador federation over govt interference
    FIFA warns it could suspend El Salvador federation over govt interference
    FIFA warned on Wednesday it could suspend El Salvador if its state-led sports institute removes the heads of the Salvadoran Football Federation (FESFUT) in favour of hand-picked officials, according t ...

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher