    Mbappe scores twice as PSG beat Ajaccio 3-0

    Reuters
    Published : 22 Oct 2022, 03:59 AM
    Updated : 22 Oct 2022, 03:59 AM

    Kylian Mbappe scored two goals to help Paris St Germain to a comfortable 3-0 win at Ajaccio on Friday, maintaining their unbeaten run in Ligue 1 this season.

    The French forward opened the scoring in the 24th minute after he picked up a through ball from Lionel Messi and lifted it over goalkeeper Benjamin Leroy.

    PSG had several chances to double the lead and the hosts were lucky to go into the break with just a one-goal deficit.

    The game was put to bed when Messi scored PSG's second from close range after he received a through ball from Mbappe and rounded Leroy in the 78th minute.

    Mbappe grabbed his second eight minutes before fulltime with a shot from the edge of the box that went into the bottom left corner to seal an easy win for the defending champions that keeps them top of the standings on 32 points from 12 games.

    Ligue 1
