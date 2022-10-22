Mbappe scores twice as PSG beat Ajaccio 3-0

Kylian Mbappe scored two goals to help Paris St Germain to a comfortable 3-0 win at Ajaccio on Friday, maintaining their unbeaten run in Ligue 1 this season.

The French forward opened the scoring in the 24th minute after he picked up a through ball from Lionel Messi and lifted it over goalkeeper Benjamin Leroy.

PSG had several chances to double the lead and the hosts were lucky to go into the break with just a one-goal deficit.