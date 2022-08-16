Tiafoe beats Berrettini, Murray edges Wawrinka in Cincinnati Open

Frances Tiafoe was unable to break Matteo Berrettini's serve but the American showed grit in the tiebreakers to beat last year's Wimbledon runner-up 7-6(3), 4-6, 7-6(5) in the opening round of the Cincinnati Open on Monday.

Britain's Andy Murray got the better of Stan Wawrinka 7-6(3), 5-7, 7-5 in a clash of former Grand Slam winners to advance at the ATP Masters event, the last tune-up before the US Open kicks off in New York from Aug. 29.

Tiafoe had failed to capitalise on five match points against Nick Kyrgios in Washington earlier this month and he struggled to get over the line against Berrettini, squandering three attempts to put the match to bed.

But with the crowd willing him on Tiafoe did not let a fourth chance go by, sealing victory after two hours and 52 minutes.