Neymar due in Barcelona court over 2013 transfer from Santos

He said that Neymar was also not sold to the highest bidder, as there were other clubs that offered up to 60 million euros for his services.

All the defendants have previously denied several times any wrongdoing.

Law firm Baker McKenzie, who is defending Neymar and his family, said in a statement that they will argue that the Spanish courts "lack jurisdiction to prosecute the Neymar family" because the transfer involved a Brazilian national in Brazil.

Neymar, a key member of the Brazil team that will be heading to the World Cup in Qatar next month, lost an appeal over the case in Spain's High Court in 2017, clearing the way for the trial.

It was unclear if Neymar would be asked to stay for the whole hearing, which is expected to last seven days.

Neymar played for PSG on Sunday against Olympique Marselle and the team will face Ajaccio on Friday in Ligue 1, before hosting Maccabi Haifa in a Champions League game on Oct 25.

On Monday afternoon the court is due to hear from André Cury, Barca's former point man in Brazil, whose statement and details on the negotiations over the player are expected to be key for the case.