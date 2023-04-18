Joy for Jota as Liverpool thump Leeds 6-1 at Elland Road

Salah now has nine goals in six league matches against Leeds, a joint Liverpool record with Gordon Hodgson, and has moved to 26 for the season in all competitions after two clinical finishes, with his first being set up by Jota.

There was some controversy over Liverpool’s first goal from Gakpo in the 35th minute as Leeds claimed a handball from Trent Alexander-Arnold in the build-up but as the fullback was not the scorer the Video Assistant Referee did not intervene.

LIVERPOOL SWAGGER

It is a first win in six games in all competitions for Liverpool, whose Champions League qualification hopes look a long-shot, but there was some swagger back in the performance that has been missing away from Anfield this season.

Liverpool’s fourth away win of the season came as they led 2-0 at halftime. They battled to create chances in the opening half-hour but once Gakpo put them in front they began to cut Leeds open at will.

Salah fed Alexander-Arnold down the right and although the ball struck the wing-back's arm, he was allowed to continue and provided a tap-in for Gakpo at the back post.

Jota robbed Weston McKennie and led a counter-attack that saw Salah score the second before a mistake from Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate allowed Sinisterra to pull a goal back for the home side early in the second period.

Leeds might have hoped that would be a turning point but they could not contain the visitors in the second half.

Jota restored Liverpool's two-goal advantage when he ran on to a superb pass from Curtis Jones and swept the ball past goalkeeper Illan Meslier, later adding a second with a scuffed shot from the edge of the box.

Salah and Nunez also scored to compound the misery at a rapidly emptying Elland Road.

"Obviously we knew it would be a tough game. We started with a clear plan and tried to get them on the counter," Leeds defender Robin Koch said.