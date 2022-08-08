Lack of self belief cost Man Utd, says Ten Hag

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said a lack of self belief cost his side on Sunday as they slumped to a 2-1 home defeat by Brighton & Hove Albion in their Premier League opener.

Brighton's Pascal Gross scored twice in the first half before an Alexis Mac Allister own goal gave United a glimmer of hope in the 68th minute, but Brighton held on for their first ever win at Old Trafford.

"I think it was a good start and then after (the first goal) we dropped down a level, dropped down in belief and we made mistakes and the opponent punished us," Ten Hag said.

"We dropped down in belief in the first half and that cannot happen, you always have to believe in yourself and stick together as a team.