PSG changed system to get best out of Messi, Mbappe and Neymar says Galtier

Paris St Germain changed their system in recent games to test how their attacking trio of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar could work more effectively by playing closer together, coach Christophe Galtier said on Monday.

After three straight draws in all competitions and complaints from Mbappe about his role in the team, Galtier abandoned his 3-4-2-1 formation for a 4-3-1-2 as PSG bounced back and won two games on the trot, including a victory over rivals Olympique de Marseille.

"We changed our system in the last two games for various reasons. We wanted to see how we could be more dangerous and how to have an attacking trio playing closer to each other," Galtier told reporters ahead of Tuesday's Champions League Group H game at home to Maccabi Haifa.

PSG will guaranteee a place in the last 16 with a win.