Swiatek takes the cake after US Open win

World number one Iga Swiatek was able to have her cake and eat it at the US Open after the Pole capped her campaign at a star-studded Flushing Meadows by collecting her third Grand Slam title.

Swiatek, who has enjoyed her brushes with New York's celebrity scene during the tournament, beat Tunisian Ons Jabeur 6-2 7-6(5) on Saturday to claim a massive $2.6 million winner's check.

However, tournament organisers had another reward for her, hiding a piece of tiramisu - one of her favourite treats - inside the trophy.