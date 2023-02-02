Barcelona secure gritty win at Betis to extend lead

"We have taken the ball away from Betis, which was one of the keys to the match. I'm happy with the result and with the way we played. We have improved.

"We are leaders. We are solid on defense. We are working well. The work pays off. We played one of the best games of the season. I am very satisfied."

Barcelona controlled the game on a chilly night in Sevilla, but were foiled by goalkeeper Rui Silva who made three good saves to deny Pedri.

Betis had their chances on the counter-attack and almost scored through Borja Iglesias and Sergio Canales whose effort was blocked by Jules Kounde.

It took 65 minutes for Barca to break the deadlock with Raphinha tapping home from close range, a goal that started thanks to a moment of opportunism from Frankie de Jong.