Key match-ups in World Cup final between Argentina and France

Mbappe's explosive pace and technique were a nightmare for Morocco's defenders Achraf Dari and Achraf Hakimi, who tried in vain to stop him getting down France's left channel in their semi-final.

Now Argentina right back Molina will be tasked with marking Mbappe.

Molina arrived at the World Cup having faced criticism after struggling in his first season with Atletico Madrid, but he has been solid during the tournament and started every match.

The potential match-up could lead coach Lionel Scaloni to deploy a three-man defence like he did in their quarter-final against the Netherlands, to provide Molina with support.

That would likely pit Tottenham Hotspur centre back Cristian Romero against Mbappe.

Lionel Messi v Aurelien Tchouameni

One of the most anticipated match-ups will be Argentina great Messi against France's rising star holding-midfielder Tchouameni.

They have faced each other once before, as Paris St Germain and Monaco played in the French league in the 2021-22 season.

Messi got the better of Tchouameni in that encounter, with PSG winning 2-0 and the Argentinian delivering an assist for one of the two goals Mbappe scored.

However, the 22-year-old Tchouameni has been brilliant since joining Real Madrid in August, where he immediately replaced the long-serving Casemiro and is regarded as one of the most talented box-to-box midfielders.

His task in slowing down Messi on Sunday should be crucial for France's success.