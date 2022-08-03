    বাংলা

    EA Sports to take over LaLiga sponsorship from Santander

    EA Sports will sponsor Spain's top two divisions, as well as the annual youth championship

    Videogame maker EA Sports will replace Spanish bank Santander as the title sponsor of LaLiga football competitions, the Spanish sports league said on Tuesday.

    In a first for an international company after years of sponsorship by Spanish banks, EA Sports will take over as LaLiga's title sponsor from the 2023/24 season in an agreement for the medium term, LaLiga said in a statement, without specifying the duration or any financial details.

    EA Sports, a unit of California-based Electronic Arts that develops and publishes sports video games, will sponsor Spain's top two divisions, as well as the annual youth championship LaLiga Promises and gaming tournament eLaLiga.

    "This partnership will offer (...) significant improvements in match broadcasting, increased interaction with fans and joint commitments to support youth football initiatives," the LaLIga statement said.

    EA Sports in May announced the end of their relationship with world football's governing body FIFA from next year and the change of the name of its best-selling virtual football game to EA SPORTS FC from EA SPORTS FIFA.

