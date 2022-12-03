Brazil football legend Pele under palliative care amid cancer battle: report

Brazilian football legend Pele is receiving palliative care after chemotherapy stopped having the expected results as he battles colon cancer, newspaper Folha de S.Paulo reported on Saturday.

Pele, 82, who is widely considered one of the greatest footballers of all time, was admitted to hospital on Tuesday to re-evaluate his cancer treatment and was later diagnosed with a respiratory infection, according to medical reports.

His manager and the Albert Einstein Hospital, in Sao Paulo, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.