    বাংলা

    Brazilian forward Vitor Roque set to join Barcelona in January

    Barca reached an agreement to sign Roque from Athletico in July for a reported 40 million euros plus 21 million in add-ons

    Reuters
    Published : 3 Dec 2023, 01:34 PM
    Updated : 3 Dec 2023, 01:34 PM

    Brazilian forward Vitor Roque is set to join Spanish giants Barcelona in January after Club Athletico Paranaense said on Saturday that the 18-year-old will play his last home game against Santos on Sunday before heading to Europe.

    Barca reached an agreement to sign Roque from Athletico in July for a reported 40 million euros plus 21 million in add-ons, with the player inking a seven-year contract.

    Barcelona's financial struggles and their inability to comply with LaLiga's Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules have hampered the club's ability to register new signings over the last two seasons, and Roque's status is also unclear.

    But with the club managing to create space in the salary cap due to the long-term knee injury to midfielder Gavi, they will be allowed to fit Roque in their squad in January, giving Barca a much-needed depth behind 36-year-old forward Robert Lewandowski.

    Roque, who was sidelined for two months due to an ankle injury, returned to action last weekend playing 26 minutes in a goalless draw against Vasco. On Friday against Cruzeiro he played for 45 minutes and scored his first goal since September.

    A product of the same Cruzeiro academy from which former great Ronaldo Nazario emerged, Roque joined Athletico at the start of 2022 and has scored 28 goals in 80 appearances. Last year he helped them reach the Copa Libertadores final.

    He earned his first cap for Brazil in March, becoming at 18 years and 25 days the youngest debutant for the five-time world champions since a 17-year-old Ronaldo played for the first time with Brazil in 1994.

    RELATED STORIES
    FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group G - Brazil v Switzerland - Stadium 974, Doha, Qatar - November 28, 2022 Brazil's Dani Alves during the national anthems before the match REUTERS/Carl Recine
    Dani Alves to stand trial for sexual assault in Spain
    Alves was arrested on Jan 20 and has been held in a prison outside Barcelona
    A model presents a creation by the project “Sou de algodao" (I'm made of cotton) during Sao Paulo Fashion Week, in Sao Paulo, Brazil Nov 9, 2023.
    Brazilian cotton hits the runway at Sao Paulo Fashion Week
    The nation’s producers take the natural fibre to the runway, strutting the catwalk of SPFW in celebration of the 150th anniversary of jeans
    LaLiga - FC Barcelona v Real Madrid - Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, Barcelona, Spain - October 28, 2023 Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham celebrates scoring their first goal with Antonio Rudiger REUTERS/Nacho Doce
    Bellingham double as Real fight back to win Clasico
    The 20-year-old Englishman has made his transition to Spanish football look ridiculously easy
    FILE PHOTO:Members of the Rolling Stones, Ronnie Wood, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards pose for a picture as they hold FC Barcelona jerseys with the iconic tongue in the center of them, as the Catalan club announced they would wear that jersey in the next Clasico match against Real Madrid on October 28, in this handout picture released on Oct 19, 2023, in Barcelona, Spain.
    Barcelona get ready to rock with Rolling Stones logo on shirt for Clasico
    Barca and the Rolling Stones have joined forces and the club's kit will feature the band's famous tongue and lips logo for next week's Clasico against Real Madrid

    Opinion

    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India
    Accelerating change in ensuring sanitation in Bangladesh
    Jannat Adib Chowdhury
    Sunak gambles on return of Cameron
    Europe's record gas stocks start to pressure prices
    John Kemp