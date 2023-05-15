Xavi relies on flawless defence mechanism to lead Barcelona back to glory

He often sounded frustrated yet resigned in interviews, trying to defend his team even after victories, sounding like he needed to explain that he had to prioritise his defence due to the urgency of getting the club back to winning ways.

A former Barca player himself, Xavi was a symbol of their attacking style as a flamboyant midfielder who won every major title with the club and with Spain.

"We have not betrayed any game model," Xavi said after his side earned a gutsy 1-0 win at Real's Santiago Bernabeu in March with an outstanding defensive performance against their bitter rivals who enjoyed 65% of possession but could not break Barcelona down.

"I am not satisfied with not having the ball. Sometimes are the rivals and the circumstances that takes you there, but defending is also part of the game," he added.

TOP SCORER

This season Barcelona have won 27 of their 34 games and although they are the second highest scorers in the division with 64 goals and boast the leading marksman in Robert Lewandowski, the foundation of their success has been at the other end of the pitch.