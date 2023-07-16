Beer and new tattoo for Wimbledon champion Vondrousova

Marketa Vondrousova plans to celebrate with beer and a new tattoo after becoming one of the most unlikely Wimbledon champions by beating Ons Jabeur in the final on Saturday.

The Prague-based, 24-year-old Czech won 6-4, 6-4 against the overwhelming crowd favourite to become the first unseeded player to win the Wimbledon women's title.

After punching away a volley on her second match point the left-hander fell to the Centre Court grass. She wore an expression of disbelief after shaking hands with her opponent.

Asked on court how she would celebrate her victory, a smiling Vondrousova said: "I think I'm going to have some beer maybe. It was an exhausting two weeks, and I was getting myself together the last few days. I was so nervous before this game."

Vondrousova, whose husband Stepan Simek arrived from Prague in time for the final, having been on cat-sitting duty back home, has a collection of tattoos on her arms.