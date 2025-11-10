Home +
November 10, 2025

Man City ease to 3-0 win over Liverpool as Guardiola celebrates 1,000th game in style

Haaland rose above Ibrahima Konate to head in Matheus Nunes’ whipped cross in the 29th minute for his 99th league goal

City crush Liverpool as Guardiola marks 1,000th game
Premier League - Manchester City v Liverpool - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - Nov 9, 2025 Manchester City's Gianluigi Donnarumma and Manchester City's Josko Gvardiol in action as Liverpool's Mohamed Salah misses a chance to score Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Reuters

Published : 10 Nov 2025, 01:13 AM

Updated : 10 Nov 2025, 01:13 AM

