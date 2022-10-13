Bayern Munich reach Champions League knockouts with 4-2 win over Plzen

Bayern Munich cruised past Viktoria Plzen 4-2 on Wednesday, putting them through to the knockout round of the Champions League after punishing the Czech champions during a ruthless first-half display that produced four goals.

The victory combined with Barcelona's 3-3 draw with Inter Milan put Bayern through to the knockout stage while the Czechs, who are bottom of Group C, will exit at the group stage.

"It's always nice to win away from home. We've got 12 points from four games in the toughest group and we're into the round of 16," Bayern manager Julian Nagelsmann told reporters.

"Now we want to top the group. This win gives us the necessary calm ahead of Freiburg on Sunday. That was our goal and we achieved it."