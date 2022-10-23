Clinical Leicester maul Wolves to move out of relegation zone

Leicester City thrashed Wolverhampton Wanderers 4-0 in the Premier League on Sunday for their first points away from home this season to move off the bottom of the standings and out of the relegation zone.

Back-to-back league wins moved a clinical Leicester -- who had lost all their away games -- up to 16th while struggling Wolves fell to a fifth defeat in six games to drop to 19th as the home fans booed Steve Davis' side at the final whistle.

"It is our first away win and it is extra special. Psychologically it (moving out of the relegation zone) is a boost," Leicester skipper and goal scorer Youri Tielemans said.